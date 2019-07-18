Breaking News
Help Greenville Co. deputies find runaway teen Nikael Pennington

Missing Persons

Nikael Pennington (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies need help find a runaway teen who was last seen on May 24.

Deputies said Nikael Pennington, 16, was being transported to Excalibur by DSS when he jumped out of the vehicle.

He ran towards the Greenville Memorial Hospital, deputies said.

He is on NCIC and has a juvenile pick-up order, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Pennington should contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 271-5210 or call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

