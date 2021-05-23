2 missing juvenile girls located, Greeville Co. Sheriff Office says

Jaylynn Estella Paige-Guererro and Feliciana Almetta Foster (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

UPDATE: Paige-Guererro and Foster have been located safely, according to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding two juvenile girls who they said went missing on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said Jaylynn Estella Paige-Guererro, 12, and Feliciana Almetta Foster, 15, were last seen Saturday afternoon at around 12:30 p.m. at 2nd Ave. near Conestee.

(Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Paige-Guererro wears glasses. She was last seen wearing black jeans with holes, a black t-shirt and white tennis shoes, according to deputies.

Foster is wearing grey pants, a grey tank top and white Adidas shoes. She has brown hair with a reddish tint, deputies said.

Anyone with information about Paige-Guererro and Foster’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

