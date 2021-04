GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing teenager who was last seen on April 11.

Deputies said Briana Puckett, 16, was last seen on East 8th Street. She was wearing khaki pants and a red polo shirt.

Puckett is about 5’2″ and weighs about 300 pounds, deputies said.

Anyone with information on Puckett’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at (864) 23-CRIME.