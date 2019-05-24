Missing Persons

Help Greenville Police find missing 20-year-old Anthony Williams

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 09:25 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 10:00 PM EDT

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Greenville Police need help to find a missing person. 

Anthony Isaiah Clarence Williams, 20, of Shemwood Crossing, has not been seen or heard from by his family since May 18, according to Greenville Police.

They are concerned for his well-being and told police that this is out of character for him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call GPD at (864) 271-5333.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to do in May
SHRED-A-THON
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center