Help Greenville Police find missing 20-year-old Anthony Williams

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Greenville Police need help to find a missing person.

Anthony Isaiah Clarence Williams, 20, of Shemwood Crossing, has not been seen or heard from by his family since May 18, according to Greenville Police.

They are concerned for his well-being and told police that this is out of character for him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call GPD at (864) 271-5333.