GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police need help finding a man who was reported missing.

Police said Charles Andre Massey, 57, of Greenville, was last seen near Congaree Road.

He was wearing a navy blue hoodie, black jeans and white sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Massey’s whereabouts should contact police at (864) 271-5333 or Crime Stoppers at (864) 23-CRIME.