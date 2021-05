GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department needs help finding a missing woman.

Sarah Ashley Denney, 29, was last heard from on May 7 in Greenville, according to a family member.

(Source: Family member)

She is about 5’4″ tall and has hazel eyes, a family member told 7 News. The family also said she is on the autism spectrum.

Anyone with information on Denney’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at (864) 271-5333.