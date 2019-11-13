Help Greenville Police find missing woman Tammie Brockman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police need help finding a woman who has schizophrenia and other health-related issues.

Police said Tammie Brockman, 57, was last seen on October 12.

Brockman is about 5’5″ tall and weighs about 165 pounds, police said. She has gray hair and wears glasses.

She may be traveling in a red four-door Mazda with SC license plate LLL831.

7 News previously reported she disappeared back in January and was found safe a few day later in Florida.

Anyone with information regarding Brockman’s whereabouts should call the police department at (864) 271-5333 or 911.