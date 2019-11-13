Help Greenville Police find missing woman Tammie Brockman

Missing Persons

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Tammie Brockman photographs

Tammie Brockman (From: Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police need help finding a woman who has schizophrenia and other health-related issues.

Police said Tammie Brockman, 57, was last seen on October 12.

Brockman is about 5’5″ tall and weighs about 165 pounds, police said. She has gray hair and wears glasses.

She may be traveling in a red four-door Mazda with SC license plate LLL831.

7 News previously reported she disappeared back in January and was found safe a few day later in Florida.

Anyone with information regarding Brockman’s whereabouts should call the police department at (864) 271-5333 or 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store