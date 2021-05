GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police officers need help finding a missing woman.

Police said Tess Smith, 22, of Starr, was last heard from on April 27.

She is about to be 5’5″ tall and weighs approximately 102 pounds, police said.

Police said she may have been on her way to Georgia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (864) 23-CRIME.