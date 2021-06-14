Help Greer PD find missing man Jason Thomas

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Police Department needs help finding a missing man.

Police said Jason Lee Thomas, 38, was last seen three weeks ago by his family.

Family members told officers they received a Facebook message stating that he was seen 3-4 days ago at the Walmart located at 14055 East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer. The message said he had a camouflage backpack, according to the police department.

Officers said he has some mental health issues, and he may be homeless.

Police said he is about 6′ tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has a short beard, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact the police department at (864) 848-2151.