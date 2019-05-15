Missing Persons

Missing Greer teen hit by train, killed

Posted: May 14, 2019 11:33 PM EDT

Updated: May 15, 2019 05:12 PM EDT

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) - Police say a missing 16-year-old boy has been found dead. 

Greer Police Department said it appears Logan Jones was hit by a train around 11 p.m. Tuesday near the Greer Mill community.

Police had asked for the public's help finding the teen earlier that day, saying he was last seen around 7:30 p.m. at Century B Park near Brushy Creek Road and South Buncombe Road. 

Police said he had made threats to harm himself. 

After conducting an autopsy, the Greenville County Coroner's Office ruled that Jones' death was a suicide. 

"The Greer Police Department’s thoughts and prayers are with the family of Logan James," Lt. Patrick Fortenberry said. 

The police department and coroner's office will continue to investigate. 

 

