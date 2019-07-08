Help Greer Police find missing man Patrick McGill

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police need help finding a man who was reported missing Monday morning.

Patrick McGill, 34, was last seen on Saturday and was last in contact with someone through his cell phone on Sunday at about 5 p.m., police said.

Police said McGill did not show up for work on Monday.

He is about 5’11” tall and has brown hair, according to police.

Family members told 7News that he may be driving a silver 2010 Chevy Equinox with a South Carolina license plate reading HXT162. It has a frame around the license plate that reads “Don McGill” and a black decal on the back that reads Starling with a star on it.