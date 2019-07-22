Help Henderson Co. deputies find missing, endangered man Milton Christopoulos

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County deputies need help finding a missing and endangered man.

Milton Christopoulos, 91, was last seen in the 100 block was Jaymar Park Drive in Hendersonville.

Christopoulos is about 5’8″ tall and weighs approximately 158 pounds. Deputies said he was last seen wearing an Asheville Jaguar Dealership hat, a green short sleeved polo shirt, white shorts and green shoes with green laces.

He may be driving a tan 2006 Lincoln Town Car with a Florida license plate reading ZC85J.

Deputies said he is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact K Oliver at (828) 697-4912.