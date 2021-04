HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing and endangered man who was last seen on April 25 in Hendersonville.

Joshua Stephen Whitmire, 45, was last seen driving a 2005 Chevy Tahoe with a North Carolina registration plate TYW-8667, according to the sheriff’s office.

(Source: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about his whereabout is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (828) 697-4912.