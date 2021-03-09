Help Henderson Co. deputies find missing man Kenneth Phelps

Missing Persons

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Kenneth Phelps (Source: Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials need help locating a missing man.

Deputies said Kenneth Phelps, 49, was last seen on March 1 in the East Flat Rock area.

Phelps is about 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds, deputies said. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, black and white shoes and a camouflage baseball hat. He also has multiple tattoos. Deputies said he drives a burgundy Honda Accord with North Carolina license plate “TER-9577.”

Deputies said Phelps has several medical conditions, and they believe he is without his medication.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact Detective Scott Aly at (828) 694-3174.

