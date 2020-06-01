Help Henderson Co. deputies find missing teen Amaya McCarley

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County deputies need help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Deputies said Amaya McCarley, was last seen on May 31 at about 3:15 p.m. She was walking on Pleasant Grove Church Road in the Etowah community.

McCarley is about 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 114 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. She has brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a black hoodie and white slip on Vans shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 697-4911. Tips can be submitted through the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

