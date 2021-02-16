Help Henderson Co. deputies find missing woman Christina Witherspoon

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials need help locating a missing woman.

Deputies said Christina Witherspoon, 25, was last seen in late January in the Mountain Home area of Henderson County.

She is about 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, deputies said. She has brown hair and green eyes. She also has a tattoo on her left forearm of the word “Simba.”

Deputies said she may be in a gray Chrysler Town and Country van.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Witherspoon is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 697-4912 or use the “Submit A Tip” feature on their mobile app.