Henderson Co. missing woman Rebecca Gordon found safe

Rebecca Joyce Gordon (From: Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

UPDATE: Rebecca Gordon has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

HENDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman they said went missing on Wednesday afternoon.

Rebecca Joyce Gordon, 72, was last seen on Twisted Tree Lane, according to the sheriff’s office. She left at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Gordon is 5’2 and weighs about 200 pounds with shoulder length grey hair and blue eyes.

Deputies said Gordon suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Crews from Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Emergency Management, Henderson County Rescue Squad, and Mills River Fire Department are conducting an active search at this time.

