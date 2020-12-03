Help Mauldin Police find 3 missing teens

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Mauldin Police Department officials need help finding three missing teen.

Police said Sydney Nalley, 16, Benjamin Rutherford, 16, and Zachary Rutherford, 17, were last seen together on Dec. 1.

Nalley was last seen at 300 Bethel Road in Mauldin. She was wearing a black Marylin Monroe t-shirt and black leggings, police said. She is about 5’4″ tall and weighs approximately 126 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Benjamin and Zachary were last seen at 1810 North East Main Street in Mauldin. Benjamin is about 5’11” and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has long blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and jeans.

Zachary is about 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, police said. He has long blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said he also has a mole on the left side of his face. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans and a black beanie.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (864) 289-8900 and select option #9. Tips can also be emailed to Det. J. Rogers at jrogers@mauldinpolice.com.