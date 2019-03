Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Emily Jean Tucker (Photo Courtesy: Mauldin Police)

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) - Mauldin Police need help locating a mising 16-year-old girl.

Police said Emily Jean Tucker went missing on March 12.

She is 5'2" tall and weighs approximately 103 pounds, according to police.

Tucker may be driving a 2008 Mazda 6 with a South Carolina license plate reading LWZ403, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Tucker's whereabouts should contact the police department at (864) 289-8900.