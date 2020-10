McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials need help locating a 13-year-old who they said ran away.

Deputies said Harley Klie was last seen Thursday afternoon on Stone End Drive near Rockhouse Road.

Officers believe he may still be in the area of Rockhouse Road and Bethel Church Road.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 652-2235 or the 911 Communication Center at (828) 652-4000.