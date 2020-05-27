Help McDowell Co. deputies find missing man Brian Berry

Brian Wesley Berry (Source: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office)

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County deputies need help finding a man who has been reported missing.

Deputies said Brian Wesley Berry, 50, of Montford Cove, was last seen on May 21 at about 5 p.m. at his home on Dwight Berry Road.

Berry is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds, deputies said. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 652-2235 or call the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at (828) 652-4000.