SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County deputies need help finding a missing man.

Joseph Mark Loftis, 40, of Old Fort, was reported missing by his family on Thanksgiving day, deputies said.

Deputies said he is about 6′ 5″ tall and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Family members told deputies they have not seen him in weeks.

Anyone with information regarding Loftis’ whereabouts should contact Detective Robert Watson at (828) 652-2237 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.