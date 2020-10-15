Help McDowell Co. deputies find missing man Joshua Honeycutt

McDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials need help finding a missing man.

Deputies said Joshua Honeycutt, 42, of Nebo, was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 13 at about 5:48 p.m. at his mother’s home on Vein Mountain Road.

Honeycutt is about 6′ tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. He has a bald/shaven head and tattoos on his legs and shoulder, deputies said.

He is usually seen driving a moped, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 652-2235 or the 911 communications center at (828) 652-4000.