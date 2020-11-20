Help McDowell Co. deputies find missing teen Yasmine Huerta

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials need help finding a runway teen.

Deputies said Yasmine Huerta, 16, of Marion, left her home on Airport Road on Nov. 10.

Huerta is about 5’6″ and weighs approximately 115 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She sometimes wears glasses.

Deputies said she may be with an adult man.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 652-2235 or McDowell County 911 Communications Center at (828) 652-4000.