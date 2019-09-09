Help McDowell Co. deputies find missing woman Barbara Slone

Missing Persons

by: WSPA Staff

Barbara Slone (Source: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office)

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County deputies need help finding a woman who has been missing since August 25.

Barbara Slone, 41, of Old Fort, is about 5’1″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She had blonde hair, green eyes and a tattoo on her lower back, deputies said.

Family members told deputies they last spoke with Slone on August 25.

Anyone with information regarding Slone’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at (828) 652-4000.

