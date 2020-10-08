Help McDowell Co. deputies find missing woman Vidalia Freeman

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials need help finding a missing 23-year-old.

Deputies said Vidalia Jane Freeman, of Spruce Pine, was originally reported as kidnapped on Oct. 5. Her friend told officers she was forcefully taken from a home on Old Toms Creek Road in Marion.

Deputies have since spoken with Freeman, according to the sheriff’s office. They said she is no longer in danger, but she is still considered a missing person since officers have not seen her.

Freeman is about 5’4″ tall and weighs about 163 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 652-4000.