McDowell Co. deputies find woman missing from Curtis Creek campsite

by: WSPA Staff

LaShonda Iretha Jones (Source: McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office)

UPDATE – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said she has been found and is safe.

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials need help finding a missing woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, LaShonda Iretha Jones, 44, was last seen Wednesday at about 2 p.m. at a Curtis Creek campsite, located about 7 miles from U.S. 70.

Deputies said Jones is about 5’1″ tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. She has dark blonde hair and tattoos on her legs. Jones was last seen wearing a teal t-shirt, black gym shorts and blue and black Crocs.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at (828) 652-4000.

