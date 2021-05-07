Help Oconee Co. deputies find missing 13-year-old girl Ariel Underwood

Missing Persons

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Ariel Ray Underwood (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s office needs help finding a teenage girl who was reported missing on Wednesday morning.

Underwood is 5’2″ and weighs about 128 pounds, deputies said. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies said Ariel Ray Underwood, 13, left her home on Goat Road in Walhalla sometime between Tuesday at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at 7a.m.

Investigators believe Underwood could be with her boyfriend and an adult. They may be in a silver four door sedan, maybe a Ford Fusion. Investigators also believe she could be in the Atlanta Metro area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on Underwood’s whereabouts is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Officer at (864) 638-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store