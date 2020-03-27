Help officers find missing Greenville woman Brittany Davis

Missing Persons

Brittany Michelle Davis – Courtesy of Greenville Police Department

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to a post on the police department, officers are searching for Brittany Michelle Davis, 32, of Greenville, who was last seen on Feb. 12. Police said one of the last places she was seen was at Bucks, Rack and Ribs in Greenville.

Police said she is about 5’1″ tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Bowdoin at (864) 467-5380 or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

