Help officers find missing man Tevin Thompson

Missing Persons

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Tevin Thompson (Source: Spartanburg Police Department)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials said a Winston Salem man has been reported missing after being in Spartanburg.

Police said Tevin Thompson, 25, was last seen on Jan. 8 at about 10 p.m. at a family member’s apartment, located on East Main Street in Spartanburg.

Thompson’s sister told officers he was in a crash and went to their cousin’s apartment in downtown Spartanburg following the crash.

Police said he has not been seen or heard from since leaving the apartment.

Family members told officers Thompson is about was wearing a red jacket, dark jeans and muddy black and gray steel toe Skechers. He is about 5’11” tall and has a skinny build. He has brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Thompson’s whereabout is asked to call the police department at (864) 596-2035.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories