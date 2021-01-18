Help officers find missing man Tevin Thompson

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials said a Winston Salem man has been reported missing after being in Spartanburg.

Police said Tevin Thompson, 25, was last seen on Jan. 8 at about 10 p.m. at a family member’s apartment, located on East Main Street in Spartanburg.

Thompson’s sister told officers he was in a crash and went to their cousin’s apartment in downtown Spartanburg following the crash.

Police said he has not been seen or heard from since leaving the apartment.

Family members told officers Thompson is about was wearing a red jacket, dark jeans and muddy black and gray steel toe Skechers. He is about 5’11” tall and has a skinny build. He has brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Thompson’s whereabout is asked to call the police department at (864) 596-2035.