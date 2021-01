ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials need help finding a missing 13-year-old.

Police said Zamarian James was reported missing on Jan. 22. He was last seen at 3 Dadoo Street.

James is about 5′ and weighs approximately 95 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said his hair is not braided like in the photo.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.