Help Greenville Police find missing woman Casi Pogue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials need help finding a woman who has been reported missing.

Police said Casi Ann Pogue, 40, was last seen July 5 at about 8:30 p.m. in the W. Faris Road and Grove Road area.

Pogue is about 5′ 6″ tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds, according to police. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and black pant. She had a red bag with her.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the police department at (864) 271-5333.

