Missing 11-year-old boy found safe, Rutherford Co. deputies say

UPDATE – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials said Cayden Laws has been found safe.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Deputies said Cayden Elijah Laws may have left his home Tuesday at about 8 a.m. He was wearing black basketball shorts, a green t-shirt and gray and orange Under Armour tennis shoes. He was carrying a blue, orange and gray Under Armour bookbag.

Laws is about 5’1″ tall and weighs approximately 86 pounds, deputies said. He has curly blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Laws location is asked to contact the Rutherford County 911 Communication Center (828) 286-2911.