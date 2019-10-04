Help Rutherford Co. deputies find missing 82-year-old man Gary Mousseau

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherford County deputies are searching for a missing 82-year-old man.

Gary Richard Mousseau was reported missing Thursday from Rutherford County and a Silver Alert was issued.

Mousseau is about 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has short grey hair and hazel eyes. Deputies said he may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Mousseau was last seen Thursday at a Pilot gas station in Franklin, Kentucky, deputies said.

(Source: Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said he was driving a 2001 grey Dodge Dakota with a NC license plate of CHS3415. He may be headed to the 1900 block of Garrick Road in Warren, Michigan.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 286-2911.