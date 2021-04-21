Rutherford Co. man found safe, deputies say

UPDATE – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials said Robert Sacks was found. He is safe.

RUTHERFORD, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s office needs help finding a man who they said went missing Tuesday night.

Deputies said Robert John Sacks, 80, was last seen around midnight near Creekside Circle and Clearwater Parkway neighborhood off of Thompson Road.

Sacks has white/silver hair, a full beard and two tattoos on his upper left arm. Deputies said he has Alzheimer’s, dementia and limited mobility. He is approximately 5’8 and weighs 140 pounds.

Deputies said Sacks was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and white tennis shows with a Velcro closure.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at (828)-286-2911.