Help Rutherford Co. deputies find missing teen Dustin Cogdell

Missing Persons

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Dustin Steel Cogdell (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials need help finding a runaway teen.

Officers said Dustin Steel Cogdell, 16, was last seen Friday at about 1:30 a.m. on Tc Trail in Forest City.

He is about 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds, deputies said. He has blue eyes, brown hair and a crew cut. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a gray t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Rutherford County 911 Communication Center at (828) 286-2911.

