Help Rutherford Co. deputies find missing teen Kayleigh Reece

Kayleigh Reece (Source: Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials need help locating a missing 15-year-old.

Deputies said Kayleigh Amiya Reece was last seen Tuesday near TC Trail in Forest City.

She is about 5’6″ tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. She has brown eyes and straight brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Ruther County Communications Center at (828) 286-2911 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 286-8477.

