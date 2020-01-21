Help Rutherford Co. deputies find missing teen Sky Duncan

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherford County deputies need help finding a runaway teen.

Deputies said Sky Mercedes Duncan, 15, was last seen Monday at about 8:30 p.m. She was leaving 345 Kings Wood Drive in Forest City with Andrew David Patrick.

They were traveling in a white 2000 Mercury Cougar with North Carolina license plate HCR 8121, according to the sheriff’s office.

Duncan has long, black curly hair and blue eyes, deputies said. She is about 5’1″ tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black Under Armor hoodie with white lettering and black leggings.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact Det. Julie Greene at (828) 287-6046 or Rutherford County 911 Communication Center at (828) 286-2911.