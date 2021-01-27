Help Rutherford Co. deputies find missing woman Ashley Varney

Missing Persons

by: WSPA Staff

Ashley Nicole Varney (Source: Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials need help locating a woman who has been reported as missing.

Deputies said Ashley Nicole Varney, 25, of Forest City, was last seen on Jan. 14 near Brandy Hill Drive in Forest City.

Varney is about 5’9″ tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds, deputies said. She has hazel eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 286-2911 or call Crime Stoppers at (828) 286-8477.

