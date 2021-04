RUTHERFORD, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find a missing woman.

Deputies said Lisa Leona Stepp, 26, was last seen on April 5 on Cove Road.

Stepp is 5’1 and weighs about 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, deputies said.

Anyone with information about her whereabout is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 286-2911.