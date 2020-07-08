Help Rutherford Co. deputies find missing woman Stephanie Lorna Fugate

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherford County deputies need help finding a woman who has been reported missing.

Deputies said Stephanie Lorna Fugate, 31, was last seen at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on Harris-Henrietta Road.

Fugate is about 5’5″ tall and weights approximately 230 pounds. She has red shoulder-length hair and blue eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was last seen wearing a white Adidas sweatshirt, an orange t-shit and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (828) 286-2911.