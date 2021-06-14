Help Rutherford Police find missing woman Samantha Ragland Moyer

Samantha Ragland Moyer (Source: Rutherfordton Police Department)

RUTHERFORD, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford Police Department needs help finding a missing woman.

Police said Samantha Ragland Moyer, 33, was last seen Sunday at about midnight at the Rutherford Regional Emergency Room in Rutherfordton.

She is about 5’6″ tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds, police said. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (828) 287-5062 or Rutherford County Communication Center at (828) 286-2911.

