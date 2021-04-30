Help Rutherfordton Police find missing woman with mental disabilities

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherfordton Police Department needs help finding a woman who has been missing since Thursday.

Stacey Ann Moore, 36, was last seen at about 1 a.m. at a home on Industrial Park Road, according to the police department.

Police said she left with her brother, Travis Lee Moore, in a gray Chevy Tahoe with a spare tire on the top of the vehicle and an Oklahoma license plate.

Moore has brown eyes and brownish red hair. She is 5’0″ and weighs about 180 pound.

Police said Moore has mental disabilities.

Anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call the Rutherfordton Police Department at (828) 287-5062.