Help Spartanburg Co. deputies find endangered missing man Joel Johnson

Joel Johnson (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials need help finding an endangered missing man.

Deputies said Joel Lavan Johnson, 77, of Woodruff, suffers from dementia and type 2 diabetes.

Johnson was last seen Wednesday at about 11 a.m. He was driving a 2004 gold/brown Chevrolet Impala with South Carolina tag number “LQY813,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Johnson drives a vehicle similar to this one. (Source: SCSO)

Deputies said Johnson is about 6′ 3″ tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green and white checkered shirt and blue jeans.

Johnson is known to frequent the Woodruff, Reidville, Fairmont and Startex communities, deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 911.

