Help Spartanburg Co. deputies locate missing, endangered 84-year-old man

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials need help finding a missing man.

Deputies said Cecil Burns, 84, of Greer, was last seen leaving his home on Churchill Avenue Monday at about 8 p.m.

Burns is about 5’8″ tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds, deputies said. He has white hair, brown eyes and glasses. He was last seen wearing a beige coat and brown pants.

He may be driving a white 1996 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with S.C. license place “KQQ 429.” Deputies said the vehicle has a bent in the read bumper.

Anyone with information regarding Burns’ whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

