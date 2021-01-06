Help Walhalla PD find missing teen Brenna Elliott

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Walhalla Police need help finding a teen who was last seen on Dec. 18.
Police said Brenna Elliott, 16, was last seen on South Chestnut Street. Officers said she was leaving on foot.
Elliott has blue eyes and brown hair, police said. She is about 5′ tall and has a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt hoodie, blue ripped jeans and black Van sneakers. She was carrying a blue book bag.
Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact the police department at (864) 638-5831 or to submit a tip through their app.