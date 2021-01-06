Help Walhalla PD find missing teen Brenna Elliott

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Walhalla Police need help finding a teen who was last seen on Dec. 18.

Police said Brenna Elliott, 16, was last seen on South Chestnut Street. Officers said she was leaving on foot.

Brenna Elliott (Source: Walhalla PD)

Elliott has blue eyes and brown hair, police said. She is about 5′ tall and has a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt hoodie, blue ripped jeans and black Van sneakers. She was carrying a blue book bag.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact the police department at (864) 638-5831 or to submit a tip through their app.