1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Help Walhalla Police find missing, endangered man Robert Stevens

Missing Persons
Posted: / Updated:

Robert Stevens (Source: SLED)

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Walhalla Police need help finding a missing man out of Walhalla.

According to the release, Robert Stevens, 79, of Walhalla, was last seen Wednesday at about 3 p.m. at the Walhalla Garden Apartment Complex.

Stevens is about 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, according to the release. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and black slip-on shoes.

Police said he may be headed towards Umatilla, Florida in a silver 2010 Chevy Suburban, according to the release. The Florida license plate on the vehicle reads DWN2R. There is an Army sticker on the back glass.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact 911 immediately or the Walhalla Police Department at (864) 638-5831.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories