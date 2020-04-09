Help Walhalla Police find missing, endangered man Robert Stevens

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Walhalla Police need help finding a missing man out of Walhalla.

According to the release, Robert Stevens, 79, of Walhalla, was last seen Wednesday at about 3 p.m. at the Walhalla Garden Apartment Complex.

Stevens is about 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, according to the release. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and black slip-on shoes.

Police said he may be headed towards Umatilla, Florida in a silver 2010 Chevy Suburban, according to the release. The Florida license plate on the vehicle reads DWN2R. There is an Army sticker on the back glass.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact 911 immediately or the Walhalla Police Department at (864) 638-5831.