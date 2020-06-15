Missing Henderson Co. teen found safe

UPDATE (6/15/20) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Officials said Jade Deutsch has been found and is safe.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old runaway juvenile last seen Sunday night.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Jade Riley Deutsch, 15, of Hendersonville was last seen around 7 p.m. Sunday night at her residence in the Champion Hills community off of Willow Rd. in Hendersonville.

Police believe she may be in the Salda area of Polk County.

If you knows the whereabouts of Jade Deutsch, please contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828.697.4911 or use the “Submit A Tip” feature on the HCSO mobile app.