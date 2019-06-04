Missing Henderson Co. woman found safe, deputies say

Missing Persons

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Rachel-Sales---WEB_1559673023153.png

UPDATE (6/4/19 4:38 p.m.):

Henderson County deputies said Rachel Sales was located and is safe. 

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Rachel Soileau Sales, 59, who was reported missing by family members who last had contact with Sales in Fall 2017.

Sales is believed to be driving a 1999 Nissan Altima with an NC registration plate of CBH-9004.

Anyone with information about Sales’ whereabouts is asked to call Det. Darrin Whitaker at 828-694-3098 or call the sheriff’s office at 828-697-4911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store