Missing Henderson Co. woman found safe, deputies say

UPDATE (6/4/19 4:38 p.m.):

Henderson County deputies said Rachel Sales was located and is safe.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies are searching for Rachel Soileau Sales, 59, who was reported missing by family members who last had contact with Sales in Fall 2017.

Sales is believed to be driving a 1999 Nissan Altima with an NC registration plate of CBH-9004.

Anyone with information about Sales’ whereabouts is asked to call Det. Darrin Whitaker at 828-694-3098 or call the sheriff’s office at 828-697-4911.