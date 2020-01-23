Missing man last seen in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – A man has been reported missing by family members in Robeson County.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, James J. McBryde, 51, of Pinehurst Road, was last seen on January 15 around 4 p.m. in the area of Market Street.

McBryde is said to be 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, a black and silver hat, dark colored pants, a white T-shirt and a black jacket. His bicycle was located by law enforcement, but the search continues for McBryde.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Fairmont Police Department are conducting a joint investigation.

Anyone with information about McBryde’s location is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or Fairmont Police Department at (910) 628-9766.

